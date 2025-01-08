Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A young pannist is a new Guinness World Record hopeful, and Trinidad & Tobago could not be more proud

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"The steelpan is a symbol of our creativity, resilience, and the enduring spirit [and] your achievement [has] elevated our beloved art form to new heights on the global stage."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine in grip of third winter of escalating Russian attacks
~ Stories from a flooded planet: The impacts of floods from the perspectives of eight authors
~ Uganda: Immediately release lawyer Eron Kiiza and quash military court’s outrageous decision
~ Pakistan: Renewed arrests, detention and harassment of Afghan refugees must stop
~ Eurobonds issued by African countries are popular with investors: why this isn’t good news
~ Gender balance in computer science and engineering is improving at elite universities but getting worse elsewhere
~ Who owns that restaurant? The answer can affect food safety in unexpected ways, researchers find
~ Nuclear fusion could one day be a viable clean energy source – but big engineering challenges stand in the way
~ Selfish or selfless? Anti-natalists say they’re going child-free to protect the kids they won’t have
~ Interior secretary manages vast lands that all Americans share − and can sway the balance between conservation and development
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter