Eurobonds issued by African countries are popular with investors: why this isn’t good news

By Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business (GSB), University of Cape Town
Eurobonds are debt instruments issued by a country in a currency different from its own. Eurobonds have risen to prominence in Africa because they have opened a window for governments to diversify their funding sources from traditional concessionary loans offered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and foreign aid, both of which are declining. In addition, multilateral loans were becoming unpopular because they set strict conditions about austerity which are designed for governments to reduce spending.

A bond functions as a loan in which an investor gives a borrowing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
