Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Selfish or selfless? Anti-natalists say they’re going child-free to protect the kids they won’t have

By Jack Jiang, PhD Student in Anthropology, The New School
In the first few days after Donald Trump’s election in November 2024, purchases of emergency contraceptives spiked, with two companies reporting sales about 1,000% higher than the preceding week. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood reported a 760% increase in appointments for IUDs the day after his win.

Many Americans are fearful that the incoming administration


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine in grip of third winter of escalating Russian attacks
~ Stories from a flooded planet: The impacts of floods from the perspectives of eight authors
~ A young pannist is a new Guinness World Record hopeful, and Trinidad & Tobago could not be more proud
~ Uganda: Immediately release lawyer Eron Kiiza and quash military court’s outrageous decision
~ Pakistan: Renewed arrests, detention and harassment of Afghan refugees must stop
~ Eurobonds issued by African countries are popular with investors: why this isn’t good news
~ Gender balance in computer science and engineering is improving at elite universities but getting worse elsewhere
~ Who owns that restaurant? The answer can affect food safety in unexpected ways, researchers find
~ Nuclear fusion could one day be a viable clean energy source – but big engineering challenges stand in the way
~ Interior secretary manages vast lands that all Americans share − and can sway the balance between conservation and development
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter