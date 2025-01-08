Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Interior secretary manages vast lands that all Americans share − and can sway the balance between conservation and development

By Emily Wakild, Cecil D. Andrus Endowed Chair for the Environment and Public Lands, Boise State University
The Interior Department manages about one-fifth of all US land. Its secretary mediates among many competing uses for it, from recreation to energy production.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
