Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Serious Risk of Abuse for Poet Deported to UAE

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist holds a computer keyboard and makeshift handcuffs in downtown Beirut on July 24, 2018, during a protest against a recent wave of prosecutions for peaceful speech.  © 2018 ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut, January 8, 2025) – The Lebanese government on January 8, 2025 unlawfully deported Abdulrahman Youssef al-Qardawi, an Egyptian-Turkish poet, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he faces a near-certain unfair trial and serious risks of other abuses including torture, Human Rights Watch said today.Lebanese authorities initially arrested…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
