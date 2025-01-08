Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia/Thailand: Alarming killing of politician amid crackdown on Cambodian opposition

By Amnesty International
Responding to the fatal shooting of Cambodian-French former opposition MP Lim Kimya in Bangkok, Thailand, Amnesty International’s Interim Regional Deputy Director for Research Kate Schuetze said: “The unlawful killing of former opposition MP Lim Kimya, who was a vocal critic of the Cambodian government, is deeply alarming. “Although the circumstances are not yet clear, his […] The post Cambodia/Thailand: Alarming killing of politician amid crackdown on Cambodian opposition appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
