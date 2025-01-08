Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu is a sumptuous and spine-tingling gothic horror

By Megen de Bruin-Molé, Associate Professor of Digital Media Practice, University of Southampton
You know the story of Dracula. A Transylvanian count wants to buy land in the west, a young real estate agent visits him to finalise the sale and has a bad time. The count travels to the west to wreak havoc (and to seduce its good women) but is foiled by a band of men (and one woman).

F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film, Nosferatu, is an unauthorised adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. As such, the names and locations are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
