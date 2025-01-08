Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much of a threat does Venezuela’s exiled opposition pose to the rule of Nicolás Maduro?

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, will be sworn in as president for a record third term on January 10, four months after being declared the winner of the country’s highly contentious election. Maduro will receive the standard obeisance from his cronies and will hug the limelight, but plenty of Venezuelans will have very little to celebrate.

Both Maduro and opposition leader María Corina Machado, who is currently in hiding, have urged their supporters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Serious Risk of Abuse for Poet Deported to UAE
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Alarming killing of politician amid crackdown on Cambodian opposition
~ Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu is a sumptuous and spine-tingling gothic horror
~ What George Gissing’s fiction reveals about vegetarianism in Victorian London
~ How a liver transplant helped one woman with bowel cancer become disease-free
~ Turkish Government Approves Coal Power Plant Expansion
~ Jimmy Carter’s Post-Presidential Human Rights Legacy
~ Can old racists change? Book tracks seven years in a South African nursing home
~ 2025: The year we decide the internet's future
~ Meta is abandoning fact checking – this doesn’t bode well for the fight against misinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter