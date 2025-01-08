Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a liver transplant helped one woman with bowel cancer become disease-free

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
In a groundbreaking medical achievement in the UK, a 32-year-old woman from Manchester has undergone the country’s first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer.

Bianca Perea was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in November 2021, with the disease having spread to all eight segments of her liver. Initially given a bleak prognosis, she responded really well to rounds of drug-based treatment. Yet despite the promising response, the disease…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
