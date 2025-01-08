Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish Government Approves Coal Power Plant Expansion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afşin Elbistan A plant seen from Çoğulhan village square, Afşin, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.  © 2024 Katharina Rall/Human Rights Watch Amid growing concerns about its existing air pollution problem, Turkish authorities have approved the expansion of one of Türkiye’s biggest coal power plants. The decision to greenlight two additional new units at Afşin-Elbistan plant A, in southeastern Türkiye, comes despite local community concerns the expansion will exacerbate the already dangerous health impacts of the plant.Human Rights Watch’s analysis of air…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
