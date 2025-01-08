Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jimmy Carter’s Post-Presidential Human Rights Legacy

By Human Rights Watch
Former US President Jimmy Carter.  © 2014 LBJ Library and Museum The late US President Jimmy Carter's human rights legacy includes his role long after leaving office in 1981. His partnership with Human Rights Watch and many other nongovernmental organizations helped achieve important advances in international law, including treaties to hold war criminals to account, to prohibit landmines and cluster munitions, and to ban the use of children as soldiers. Carter worked alongside Human Rights Watch and others as an early supporter of the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty…


© Human Rights Watch -
