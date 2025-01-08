Tolerance.ca
Meta is abandoning fact checking – this doesn’t bode well for the fight against misinformation

By Ned Watt, PhD Candidate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Michelle Riedlinger, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Silvia Montaña-Niño, Lecturer, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Meta has announced it will abandon its fact-checking program, starting in the United States. It was aimed at preventing the spread of online lies among more than 3 billion people who use Meta’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
