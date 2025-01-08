Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

(Literally) moving house: how home relocations can help address the housing crisis

By Johari Amar, Lecturer in Property, Bond University
Lynne Armitage, Associate Professor of Urban Development, Bond University
It sounds daunting: lifting a house onto a truck and moving it to an empty block. But house relocations can make sense for many would-be home owners.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
