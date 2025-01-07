Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parental leave paradox: Why women who take longer leaves face career penalties in men-dominated fields

By Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Anja Krstic, Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, York University, Canada
Raymond Nam Cam Trau, Senior Lecturer, Department of Management, Macquarie University
Yujie Zhan, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Wilfrid Laurier University
A significant barrier women face in men-dominated fields, like science and engineering, is balancing work and family responsibilities. While work-family conflict is not unique to these industries, it’s amplified by their long hours and high demands.

To address these challenges, organizations are increasingly offering family benefits, such as extended parental leave. Industries such…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
