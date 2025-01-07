Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Huge if true – dark energy doesn’t exist, claims new study on supernovas

By Rossana Ruggeri, Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, The University of Queensland
A new study on exploding stars has provided the first evidence for an alternative model of the universe, known as Timescape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parental leave paradox: Why women who take longer leaves face career penalties in men-dominated fields
~ New excavation of ‘rings of mystery’ in Victoria reveals rich Aboriginal history
~ Blood, urine and other bodily fluids: how your leftover pathology samples can be used for medical research
~ World News in Brief: Deadly China quake, Killings of Alawites in Syria, executions in Iran, CAR rights defenders, finance and food crises
~ Beach shacks are an iconic part of Australian summer. Yet, they have also have a hidden, more complex history
~ Businesses can’t escape the AI revolution – so here’s how to build a culture of safe and responsible use
~ Facultative sex allows some animals to reproduce with or without a partner. So why can’t humans do it?
~ Pompeii comes to Australia, and ancient and contemporary stories of disaster and loss converge
~ Through hip-hop, Black youth are teaching their communities about their rights, justice and the law
~ Parental leave paradox: Why women that take longer leaves face career penalties in men-dominated fields
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter