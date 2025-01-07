Blood, urine and other bodily fluids: how your leftover pathology samples can be used for medical research
By Christine Carson, Senior Research Fellow, School of Medicine, The University of Western Australia
Nikolajs Zeps, Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
In most cases, leftover pathology samples are thrown away. Sometimes though, they may be used again for other purposes, including research.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 7, 2025