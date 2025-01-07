Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beach shacks are an iconic part of Australian summer. Yet, they have also have a hidden, more complex history

By Anna Clark, Professor in Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Beach shacks have long been isolated and precarious. What we find charming today was once considered ‘fringe-dwelling’, separated from cities along racial and economic lines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Deadly China quake, Killings of Alawites in Syria, executions in Iran, CAR rights defenders, finance and food crises
~ Businesses can’t escape the AI revolution – so here’s how to build a culture of safe and responsible use
~ Facultative sex allows some animals to reproduce with or without a partner. So why can’t humans do it?
~ Pompeii comes to Australia, and ancient and contemporary stories of disaster and loss converge
~ Through hip-hop, Black youth are teaching their communities about their rights, justice and the law
~ Parental leave paradox: Why women that take longer leaves face career penalties in men-dominated fields
~ Canada, the 51st state? Eliminating interprovincial trade barriers could ward off Donald Trump
~ Vietnam Prosecutes Lawyer for Criticizing Court Actions
~ World News in Brief: Killings of Alawites in Syria, executions in Iran, human rights defenders in Central African Republic
~ Biden Should Pardon Steven Donziger Before Leaving Office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter