Vietnam Prosecutes Lawyer for Criticizing Court Actions

By Human Rights Watch
On January 9, 2025, the People’s Court of Hanoi is scheduled to hear the case of high-profile lawyer Tran Dinh Trien, who was arrested on June 1, 2024, and charged with “infringing upon the interests of the state” under Article 331 of Vietnam’s penal code. If convicted, Tran faces up to seven years in prison. Click to expand Image Lawyer Tran Dinh Trien. Source: Dan Tri According to the indictment, between April 23 and May 9, 2024, Tran published three posts on Facebook criticizing actions by then Chief Justice Nguyen Hoa Binh of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam. The court…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
