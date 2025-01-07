Tolerance.ca
Biden Should Pardon Steven Donziger Before Leaving Office

By Amnesty International
By Elizabeth Haight  Steven Donziger became a public figure when his lawsuit against Chevron -at the time known as Texaco- for its involvement in widespread pollution in the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest was turned on him. His victory in the case, which should have brought attention and reparations for the devastating environmental damage that occurred in […] The post Biden Should Pardon Steven Donziger Before Leaving Office appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


