Human Rights Observatory

Better sleep, more energy and feeling in control: the reported benefits of Dry January

By Richard de Visser, Professor of Health Psychology, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex
Since it was started in 2013 by the charity Alcohol Change UK, the Dry January challenge has significantly grown in popularity, becoming a very popular new year’s resolution. In 2023, 175,000 people officially signed up to take on the challenge of going alcohol-free for the entire month of January – and it’s likely many more will have done it unofficially.

Taking a month-long break from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
