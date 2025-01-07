Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How generative AI is transforming financial services – and what it means for customers

By Emmanuel Mogaji, Associate Professor in Marketing, Keele University
Generative AI, including platforms like ChatGPT, is transforming industries by making processes simpler, more efficient and easier to interact with. However, in the heavily regulated financial services sector the benefits also come with some serious risks. So it’s vital that this emerging technology is employed responsibly in order to maintain stability…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Biden Should Pardon Steven Donziger Before Leaving Office
~ The Pelicot rape case revealed not a group of monsters but a culture that enables the abuse of women
~ Even the much lauded Nordic prisons are facing overcrowding and understaffing
~ Better sleep, more energy and feeling in control: the reported benefits of Dry January
~ How and why the US Senate could thwart Trump’s cabinet picks
~ Better Man: musical biopic of Robbie Williams as performing monkey will entertain you
~ Jean-Marie Le Pen died knowing his extremist far-right politics have been successfully mainstreamed in France
~ More than 5,600 killed in Haiti gang violence in 2024
~ World News in Brief: Alawite killings in Syria, executions in Iran, human rights defenders in Central African Republic
~ DRC: President Tshisekedi must halt plans to carry out mass executions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter