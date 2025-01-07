Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How and why the US Senate could thwart Trump’s cabinet picks

By Katie Pruszynski, PhD Candidate, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sheffield
The US government, on the the ignominious anniversary of the seditious coup attempt on January 6 2020, met this week to ratify Donald Trump’s very real victory in the 2024 presidential election. They are shortly about to fulfil another key democratic function that ushers in a new presidential administration.

Article II, section II of the US Constitution confers power on the president to appoint cabinet members. But these must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the Senate.


