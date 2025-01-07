Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Better Man: musical biopic of Robbie Williams as performing monkey will entertain you

By Daniel O'Brien, Lecturer, Department of Literature Film and Theatre Studies, University of Essex
Full of high-octane visual thrills, Better Man’s seemingly bizarre choice to represent Williams as a chimp actually works rather well.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
