Jean-Marie Le Pen died knowing his extremist far-right politics have been successfully mainstreamed in France

By Aurelien Mondon, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Bath
The death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, former leader of the party once known as the National Front, occurs at a time when the mainstreaming of far-right politics in France seems almost complete.

Le Pen was, for most of his career, considered the devil in French politics. Yet today, his party, headed by his daughter and now called National Rally (Rassemblement National), is at the gates of power.

Le Pen became an MP in France’s national parliament in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
