Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: President Tshisekedi must halt plans to carry out mass executions

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that more than 170 people under sentence of death have been transferred to Angenga prison for execution in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Sarah Jackson, said:  “The announcement of these prison transfers is absolutely appalling. We fear imminent mass executions by […] The post DRC: President Tshisekedi must halt plans to carry out mass executions  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Five government critics released after more than a year of arbitrary imprisonment
~ Travelling in 2025? Here’s how to become a ‘regenerative’ tourist
~ Your stress levels affect your dog – new study
~ Spiders ‘smell’ with their legs – new research
~ English children lag behind in geometry – parents can help them learn through play
~ Syria: challenges facing Ahmad al-Shara as he strives for legitimacy both inside and outside war-torn country
~ Babygirl’s provocative exploration of power, infidelity and eroticism – reviewed by a sex therapist
~ Should you use your retirement savings to pay off debt? Three things to keep in mind
~ ‛My father insisted that I have the baby, but not in his house’ – Kenya’s teen mums lack support
~ Brain monitoring may be the future of work – how it’s used could improve employee performance or worsen discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter