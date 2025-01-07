Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Travelling in 2025? Here’s how to become a ‘regenerative’ tourist

By Veselina Stoyanova, Associate Professor in Strategy & International Management, University of Birmingham
At the start of a new year, many of us contemplate resolutions aimed at self-improvement and a better lifestyle. It is also a time when many of us start thinking about holidays.

But have you considered combining the two? Could 2025 be the year when you resolve to be a better traveller?

For in 2024, many tourists were on the receiving end of a very loud and very clear message. In some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations, including Barcelona and Mallorca, there were large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
