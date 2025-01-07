Spiders ‘smell’ with their legs – new research
By Dan-Dan Zhang, Researcher of Sensory Biology, Lund University
Gabriele Uhl, Professor of General and Systematic Zoology, University of Greifswald
Hong-Lei Wang, Researcher, Sensory Biology, Lund University
Spiders have always lived alongside humans, so it’s surprising how much we still don’t know about them. One long-standing mystery was related to how spiders detect smells. Now, our latest research has finally uncovered the secret.
In a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, we demonstrated that male spiders use olfactory hairs called wall-pore sensilla on their legs as a “nose” to detect the sex pheromones released by female spiders.
Our discovery puts an end…
