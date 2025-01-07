Tolerance.ca
English children lag behind in geometry – parents can help them learn through play

By Emily Farran, Professor of Cognitive Development, University of Surrey
Geometry is an important branch of mathematics, which we use to understand the properties of 2D and 3D space such as distance, shape, size and position. We use geometry every day: cutting paper to wrap a present, calculating the area of a room to tile a floor, and interpreting pie charts and bar graphs at work. Even noticing when a picture on the wall is askew draws on our geometrical understanding.

But although children in England excel in mathematics compared to many countries, their scores…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
