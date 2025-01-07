Tolerance.ca
Should you use your retirement savings to pay off debt? Three things to keep in mind

By Bomikazi Zeka, Associate Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
Jasmine Kinsman, Senior Lecturer in Financial Planning and Certified Financial Planner, Nelson Mandela University
A host of countries have taken steps to reform the terms under which people can access their retirement benefits. South Africa is the most recent. In 2024 it introduced changes that allow access to some retirement savings while ensuring that most of the money is still preserved for later.

Other countries that have changed the rules to allow members to dip into their savings before retirement include Australia, Chile, India and…The Conversation


