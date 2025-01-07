Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‛My father insisted that I have the baby, but not in his house’ – Kenya’s teen mums lack support

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Caroline W. Kabiru, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Beryl Nyatuga Machoka, Researcher, African Population and Health Research Center
Kenya’s pregnant teenagers aren’t getting the support they need. These young women face massive hurdles, like access to healthcare, and social and economic challenges. Importantly, they often face stigma and discrimination.

Even in instances where programmes are developed to help, they face pushback. Critics argue that such support would inadvertently encourage more girls to become pregnant. Teenage mothers are painted as undeserving of such help because people attribute…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
