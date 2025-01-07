Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants improves birth outcomes, research shows

By Margot Moinester, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Washington University in St. Louis
Kaitlyn Stanhope, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Emory University
When states give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, it affects nondrivers, too — even the littlest ones. Babies born to immigrants from Mexico and Central America are bigger and healthier in states that make that change, our research shows. The longer a law is in effect before a baby is conceived, the stronger the effect.

We are a sociologist and an epidemiologistThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
