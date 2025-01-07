Technology is supposed to decrease teacher burnout – but we found it can sometimes make it worse
By David T. Marshall, Associate Professor of Educational Research, Auburn University
Teanna Moore, Associate Researcher at Accessible Teaching, Learning and Assessment Systems, University of Kansas
Timothy Pressley, Associate Professor of Psychology, Christopher Newport University
When we set out to study pandemic-related changes in schools, we thought we’d find that learning management systems that rely on technology to improve teaching would make educators’ jobs easier. Instead, we found that teachers whose schools were using learning management systems had higher rates of burnout.
Our findings were based on a survey of 779 U.S. teachers conducted in May 2022, along with subsequent focus groups that took place in the fall of that year. Our study was peer-reviewed and published in April…
- Tuesday, January 7, 2025