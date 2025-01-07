Tolerance.ca
The Dominican Republic’s expulsion of thousands of Haitians shows the brutality of mass deportations

By Masaya Llavaneras Blanco, Assistant Professor of Development Studies, Huron University College, Western University
As the US president-elect prepares to deliver on his promise of mass deportations, it is urgent to examine the situation in the DR, the most significant case of ongoing forced returns in the Americas.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
