Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Poet Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi must not be extradited to Egypt or UAE

By Amnesty International
Responding to two separate extradition requests issued by authorities in Egypt and the United Emirates (UAE) for Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-Turkish poet, who was arbitrarily detained by Lebanese security forces upon his return from a visit to Syria on 28 December, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Sara Hashash […] The post Lebanon: Poet Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi must not be extradited to Egypt or UAE appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
