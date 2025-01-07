Tolerance.ca
South Africa’s rare succulent plants are threatened by illegal trade – how to stop it

By Annette Hübschle, Chief research officer: Global Risk Governance Programme, Public Law Department, Faculty of Law, University of Cape Town
Jared Margulies, Assistant Professor in Geography, University of Alabama
South Africa’s succulents – small, fleshy, green plants sometimes shaped like roses or stars, and often found peeping out between rocks in dry areas – are sought after by an increasingly international collector market.

The popular Conophytum, Lithops and Tylecodon are part of the group of rare and aesthetically unique succulents which are now being illegally traded all…The Conversation


