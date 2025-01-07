Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The international legal system has collapsed, and journalism is collapsing with it’: why 2024 was the deadliest year on record for reporters

By Kristin Skare Orgeret, Professor of Journalism and Media Studies, Oslo Metropolitan University
The past year has been the deadliest for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began tracking fatalities in 1992. Since 7 October 2023, at least 146 journalists have been killed in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, and Lebanon, though the actual numbers are likely much higher, as the CPJ is investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing or detained. Meanwhile, foreign…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Poet Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi must not be extradited to Egypt or UAE
~ South Africa’s rare succulent plants are threatened by illegal trade – how to stop it
~ Why do falcons have stripes under their eyes? The answer is more complex than we thought
~ Swearing, insults and hate speech: the social and psychological power of taboo language
~ Germany’s genocide in Namibia: deal between the two governments falls short of delivering justice
~ hMPV may be spreading in China. Here’s what to know about this virus – and why it’s not cause for alarm
~ Esu is not satan: A Yoruba campaign against religious discrimination
~ Ghana: New President must tackle pressing human rights issues
~ ‘I don’t hold a hose, mate’: Australia’s political history is full of gaffes. Here are some of the best (or worst)
~ La Niña back this summer? Not likely – and unofficial declarations are jumping the gun
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter