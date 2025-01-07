Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s genocide in Namibia: deal between the two governments falls short of delivering justice

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
In early December 2024 the German and Namibian governments concluded negotiations over a joint declaration recognising the genocide committed by the German empire in South West Africa. Germany ruled the country as a colony between 1884 and 1915. It was declared a mandated territory by the Treaty of Versailles in 1919.

On 19 December 2024, Namibia announced that the cabinets of the two countries had reached a landmark decision


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Poet Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi must not be extradited to Egypt or UAE
~ South Africa’s rare succulent plants are threatened by illegal trade – how to stop it
~ Why do falcons have stripes under their eyes? The answer is more complex than we thought
~ ‘The international legal system has collapsed, and journalism is collapsing with it’: why 2024 was the deadliest year on record for reporters
~ Swearing, insults and hate speech: the social and psychological power of taboo language
~ hMPV may be spreading in China. Here’s what to know about this virus – and why it’s not cause for alarm
~ Esu is not satan: A Yoruba campaign against religious discrimination
~ Ghana: New President must tackle pressing human rights issues
~ ‘I don’t hold a hose, mate’: Australia’s political history is full of gaffes. Here are some of the best (or worst)
~ La Niña back this summer? Not likely – and unofficial declarations are jumping the gun
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter