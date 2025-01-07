Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Esu is not satan: A Yoruba campaign against religious discrimination

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
"Esu is the deity that guides the entrances, exits, crossroads, and markets in Yorubaland. It is described as neither completely good nor evil. Esu punishes those who break cosmic laws."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana: New President must tackle pressing human rights issues
~ ‘I don’t hold a hose, mate’: Australia’s political history is full of gaffes. Here are some of the best (or worst)
~ La Niña back this summer? Not likely – and unofficial declarations are jumping the gun
~ 9 Australians can now vote for the Golden Globes – but Aussiewood came up empty
~ What is reformer pilates? And is it worth the cost?
~ The New Orleans attack and Las Vegas Tesla explosion are examples of the US military’s violent extremism problem
~ New research reveals why some Australian dairy farmers are considering leaving the industry
~ Beyond the hype: what workers really think about workplace AI assistants
~ Trudeau taps out: How Trump’s taunts and tariff threats added to domestic woes confronting Canada’s long-standing PM
~ ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is a dystopian reflection of capitalism’s dark side
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter