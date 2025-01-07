Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: New President must tackle pressing human rights issues

By Amnesty International
Ghana’s new President John Mahama and his government must seize the opportunity of his mandate to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights including gender equality and women’s rights, the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, and the right to a healthy environment for everyone in the country, Amnesty International said today, as he […] The post Ghana: New President must tackle pressing human rights issues appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Esu is not satan: A Yoruba campaign against religious discrimination
~ ‘I don’t hold a hose, mate’: Australia’s political history is full of gaffes. Here are some of the best (or worst)
~ La Niña back this summer? Not likely – and unofficial declarations are jumping the gun
~ 9 Australians can now vote for the Golden Globes – but Aussiewood came up empty
~ What is reformer pilates? And is it worth the cost?
~ The New Orleans attack and Las Vegas Tesla explosion are examples of the US military’s violent extremism problem
~ New research reveals why some Australian dairy farmers are considering leaving the industry
~ Beyond the hype: what workers really think about workplace AI assistants
~ Trudeau taps out: How Trump’s taunts and tariff threats added to domestic woes confronting Canada’s long-standing PM
~ ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is a dystopian reflection of capitalism’s dark side
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter