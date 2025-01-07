La Niña back this summer? Not likely – and unofficial declarations are jumping the gun
By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Kimberley Reid, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Reports of a rare summer La Niña are premature. It is also foolish to look at such climate drivers in isolation. But seasonal forecasting is becoming more complicated as the planet warms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 6, 2025