Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

9 Australians can now vote for the Golden Globes – but Aussiewood came up empty

By Andrea Jean Baker, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Monash University
Nominations galore, but no wins for Aussiewood at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday.

Formerly, the Golden Globes were voted on by the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which consisted of about 100 entertainment journalists based in California and writing for foreign publications.

In 2023, the association rebranded as the Golden…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
