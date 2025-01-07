Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is reformer pilates? And is it worth the cost?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
Jacinta Brinsley, Exercise Physiologist and Postdoctoral Researcher in the Alliance for Research in Nutrition, Exercise and Activity, University of South Australia
Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Unlike mat pilates, which only uses your body weight, the reformer adds resistance, so you can change the difficulty according to your level of fitness. But there are also cheaper options.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
