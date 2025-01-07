Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The New Orleans attack and Las Vegas Tesla explosion are examples of the US military’s violent extremism problem

By Mia Martin Hobbs, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Research indicates significant connections between military service and violent extremism. Though most go on to live peaceful lives, military members and veterans make up around 28% of mass shooters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is reformer pilates? And is it worth the cost?
~ New research reveals why some Australian dairy farmers are considering leaving the industry
~ Beyond the hype: what workers really think about workplace AI assistants
~ Trudeau taps out: How Trump’s taunts and tariff threats added to domestic woes confronting Canada’s long-standing PM
~ ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is a dystopian reflection of capitalism’s dark side
~ What fan culture and mourning can teach us about grief
~ 2025 will see huge advances in quantum computing. So what is a quantum chip and how does it work?
~ Carbon dioxide has been regulating Earth’s climate for hundreds of millions of years – new study
~ ‘I don’t hold the hose, mate’: Australia’s political history is full of gaffes. Here are some of best (or worst)
~ Fully recovering Australia’s threatened species would cost 25% of GDP. We can’t do it all at once – so let’s start here
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter