Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trudeau taps out: How Trump’s taunts and tariff threats added to domestic woes confronting Canada’s long-standing PM

By Patrick James, Dornsife Dean’s Professor of International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
After more than a decade as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has succumbed to unpopularity at home, infighting in his party – and questions over his response to the incoming US administration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
