What fan culture and mourning can teach us about grief
By Susan Cadell, Professor, Social Work, University of Waterloo
Stephanie Levac, Research Coordinator, School of Social Work, University of Waterloo
When a celebrity dies, there is often an outpouring of grief from their fans. This sense of grief can often be even stronger when the person dies young. In October 2024, there was an outpouring of grief from fans when former One Direction singer Liam Payne died.
Grief is the reaction to any kind of loss. It is most often associated with bereavement (the death of a person) and mourning (the expression of grief when someone dies). However, it can be difficult to talk about grief at any age as we live in a death-…
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 6, 2025