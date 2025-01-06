Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2025 will see huge advances in quantum computing. So what is a quantum chip and how does it work?

By Muhammad Usman, Head of Quantum Systems and Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
You’ll be hearing a lot about quantum computing in 2025. Here’s where the field is at – and where it’s all going.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
