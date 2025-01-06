Tolerance.ca
Carbon dioxide has been regulating Earth’s climate for hundreds of millions of years – new study

By Hana Jurikova, Senior Research Fellow, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of St Andrews
Around 370 million years ago, Earth gradually descended into the longest lived and probably the most intense ice age witnessed by complex life: the Late Palaeozoic ice age. At its peak, huge continental ice sheets spread across much of the globe and the sea level fell by more than 100 metres. In all, this ice age lasted around 100 million years.

The transition in and out of the Late Palaeozoic ice age was one of the biggest climate transitions in Earth’s history, a turning point in the evolution of life and environment. It significantly shaped the two periods of time that made up the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
