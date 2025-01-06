Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar must be held to account – or the world will look powerless against Rohingya persecution

By Amnesty International
By Amnesty International’s Myanmar Researcher Joe Freeman. (This article was originally published in The Independent) In 2018, when I worked as a journalist, I took part in one of many government-guided tours in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state, the heartland of the country’s Rohingya people. These trips were organised in the aftermath of the Rohingya refugee […] The post Myanmar must be held to account – or the world will look powerless against Rohingya persecution appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada as a 51st state? Republicans would never win another general election
~ With precarious jobs, work identities shift — including for contract academics
~ Loneliness and social isolation are linked to specific proteins – new research
~ Four tips for picking up that instrument you might have put down a long time ago
~ A decade on, six things the world can learn from Wales’ innovative future generations law
~ Five healthy diet staples that may interact with prescription drugs
~ China’s economy took centre stage in Xi’s new year address, spinning slow growth as a ‘remarkable’ achievement
~ What Ghana’s small businesses can teach the world about becoming more sustainable
~ Clearing the UK’s asylum backlog has led to rising refugee homelessness
~ Why anger, anxiety and anguish are understandable psychological reactions to the climate crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter