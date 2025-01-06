Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With precarious jobs, work identities shift — including for contract academics

By Natalie Adamyk, PhD Student, Sociology, University of Toronto
Interviews with academic contract workers shed light on how they make emotional sense out of their precarious jobs – including how they seek to convey authority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
