Human Rights Observatory

Loneliness and social isolation are linked to specific proteins – new research

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Chun Shen, Postdoctoral research fellow of Neuroscience, Fudan University
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence/ Computer Science, Fudan University
Human beings are inherently social. We thrive on connection, communication and shared experiences, which help shape our identities and foster a sense of belonging. Yet, in an increasingly digital and fast-paced world, feelings of loneliness and social isolation have become alarmingly common.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that these feelings are widespread. About 25% of older people experience…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
